Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Up 1,028.6% in November

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 1,028.6% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Telenor ASA Stock Down 3.1 %

Telenor ASA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 210,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.48. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3491 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Telenor ASA from 125.00 to 110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

