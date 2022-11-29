Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,860 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in ServiceNow by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $669,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 113.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW traded down $4.22 on Tuesday, hitting $397.71. 9,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $679.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.69. The firm has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.99.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total value of $162,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,755.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,248 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,840 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

