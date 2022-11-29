Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 122,601 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122,601 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $117,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.52.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $110.25. 386,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,691,394. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $454.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

