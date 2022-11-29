Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,883 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amgen were worth $61,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 130.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 59.7% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Trading Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.19.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.98. 35,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $149.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.55 and a 200-day moving average of $249.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.