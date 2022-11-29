Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $272.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $272,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 168,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,423,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.29 on Tuesday, reaching $361.66. 60,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,280. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.81.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.