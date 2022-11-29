Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $272.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $272,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 168,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,423,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.29 on Tuesday, reaching $361.66. 60,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,280. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

