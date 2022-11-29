Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $104.93 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,965 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $104,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 50.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $1,736,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 191,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.34. 141,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,366,781. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

