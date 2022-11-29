Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,984 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,375 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Adobe were worth $46,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Adobe by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Adobe by 22.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Adobe by 11.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,922,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.71. 47,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,845. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $694.89.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.42.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

