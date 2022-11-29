Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tate & Lyle Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS TATYY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.91. 8,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $62.97.

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a $0.2172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.31%.

TATYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 980 ($11.72) to GBX 850 ($10.17) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

