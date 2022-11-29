Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,334 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

TGT opened at $165.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.83 and a 200-day moving average of $159.39. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

