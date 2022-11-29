Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in November

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of TISCY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568. Taisei has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31.

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

