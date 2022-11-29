Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Sells 169 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.2% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $50,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 88.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ACN traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.95. 8,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,614. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.62. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $180.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.