Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Purchases New Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 404,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Trading Up 12.2 %

Full Truck Alliance stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.45. 574,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,283,403. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -43.82 and a beta of -0.92. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $13.28.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.