Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Invests $2.78 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $1,325,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 6.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 14.9% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Baidu by 108.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 157,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,390,000 after buying an additional 81,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 211.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,062,000 after buying an additional 867,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

BIDU stock traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.27. 144,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,688. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.21. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $171.87.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

