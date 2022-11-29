Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $64.19 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $64,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 66.7% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.1% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 27,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 68,116 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.59. 94,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,670,504. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.82 and a 200-day moving average of $201.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.