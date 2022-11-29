Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $46.97 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $46,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,149. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $664.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

