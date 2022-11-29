Syscoin (SYS) Market Cap Hits $79.16 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $79.16 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000720 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,390.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.39 or 0.00679601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00255891 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00055372 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 671,237,299 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

