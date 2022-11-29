Synthetix (SNX) Price Tops $1.65 on Top Exchanges

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Synthetix has a total market cap of $507.09 million and approximately $17.95 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00010144 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Synthetix has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002152 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.37 or 0.07660995 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00484006 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.99 or 0.29439516 BTC.
Synthetix Coin Profile
Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 308,069,419 coins and its circulating supply is 307,345,511 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Synthetix Coin Trading
