Synopsys (SNPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect Synopsys to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $329.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.40 and a 200 day moving average of $320.32. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18.
Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.54.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
