Synopsys (SNPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect Synopsys to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $329.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.40 and a 200 day moving average of $320.32. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 7.2% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 19.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 20.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.54.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

