Sylebra Capital Ltd Sells 32,857 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 32,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $4,016,111.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,830,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,978,004.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sylebra Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 83,477 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $10,199,219.86.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 122,842 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $14,994,094.52.

On Monday, November 21st, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 34,988 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $3,936,150.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 100,570 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $11,148,184.50.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $7,551,096.63.

Shares of PI traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.71. 25,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,597. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $124.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -69.94 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.43 and a 200 day moving average of $79.79.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The firm had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Impinj by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

