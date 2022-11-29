Sycale Advisors NY LLC Increases Holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) by 766.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707,041 shares during the period. Burford Capital comprises about 2.9% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned 0.36% of Burford Capital worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUR. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 440,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth $831,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 7.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,531,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,977,000 after acquiring an additional 798,779 shares during the period.

Shares of BUR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784 shares. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

