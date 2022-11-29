Sycale Advisors NY LLC Has $35.60 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,198,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,229 shares during the quarter. FOX comprises about 12.7% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned approximately 0.22% of FOX worth $35,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 101.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,096,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,088 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in FOX during the second quarter valued at $36,718,000. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2,337.0% in the 1st quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 649,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,576,000 after acquiring an additional 623,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 810,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,396,000 after acquiring an additional 550,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,056,000 after acquiring an additional 506,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

FOX Trading Up 0.6 %

About FOX

FOX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.87. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

