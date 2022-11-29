SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.
SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81.
About SWEDISH ORPHAN/S
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.
