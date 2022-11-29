Swan Global Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Swan Global Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.6% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Swan Global Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,088.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.24. 315,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,385,832. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54.

