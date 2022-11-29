Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,000 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the October 31st total of 1,196,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,690.0 days.

SZKMF stock remained flat at $36.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

