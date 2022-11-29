sUSD (SUSD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.79 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006089 BTC on exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $45.89 million and $11.79 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.28 or 0.07026692 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.76 or 0.00496442 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.09 or 0.30189249 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 45,780,600 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.