Suncorp Group Ltd (SUNPG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.13 on December 18th

Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUNPG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, November 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 1.133 per share on Sunday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Suncorp Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.98.

Suncorp Group Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.