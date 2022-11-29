Suncorp Group Ltd (SUNPG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.13 on December 18th

Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUNPG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, November 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 1.133 per share on Sunday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Suncorp Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.98.
Suncorp Group Price Performance
