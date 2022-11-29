Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 175,479 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $23,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,438,150,000 after buying an additional 3,271,032 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,992,000 after buying an additional 1,439,547 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,090,000 after acquiring an additional 183,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE SU traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.76. 412,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,237. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.