Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Down 63.4% in November

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the October 31st total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SUTNY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. 74,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,583. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

