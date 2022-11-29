Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Trimmed by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 664.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,376 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stryker by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $271,504,000 after acquiring an additional 592,179 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $227.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

