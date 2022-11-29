Streakk (STKK) Price Tops $205.84

Streakk (STKK) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 28th. Streakk has a total market cap of $2.06 billion and approximately $260,752.04 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can currently be bought for $205.84 or 0.01264450 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 211.74781627 USD and is down -7.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $684,351.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

