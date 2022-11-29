StockNews.com Lowers Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

SYBT stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $50.83 and a twelve month high of $78.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total value of $338,147.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $129,842.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $338,147.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $545,900 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 353.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 49.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

