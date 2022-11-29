StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

About Aethlon Medical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

Featured Articles

