StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group cut Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Aethlon Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.