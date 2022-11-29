StockNews.com Downgrades Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 67.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,441,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after buying an additional 984,581 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth approximately $3,495,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 163.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 460,411 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth approximately $6,620,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 1,031.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 426,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 388,679 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

