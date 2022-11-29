StockNews.com Downgrades Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.
