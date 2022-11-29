StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sprague Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Sprague Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SRLP opened at $20.00 on Friday. Sprague Resources has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09.

Sprague Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Sprague Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is currently -45.79%.

In related news, major shareholder Sprague Hp Holdings Llc purchased 6,689,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $133,787,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,548,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,976,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 7,431.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 27,719 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 57.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 245,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 89,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sprague Resources by 6.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sprague Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprague Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources

(Get Rating)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.