StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Trading Down 5.4 %

OPGN opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. OpGen has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OpGen by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OpGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 70.0% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

