Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 11,027 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,662% compared to the average volume of 626 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 223.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 335,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 231,606 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,014.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 73,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 66,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 77,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE AQN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. 189,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,755,998. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

AQN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.