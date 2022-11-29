Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives $52.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

STZHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Stelco Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:STZHF opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. Stelco has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $45.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

