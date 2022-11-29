Status Price Up 3.5% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Status has a total market capitalization of $77.12 million and $2.48 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,410.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010540 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00040708 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006077 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021990 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00241334 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02235569 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,535,384.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

