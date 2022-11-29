Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 54 years. Stanley Black & Decker has a dividend payout ratio of 70.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE SWK opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $196.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $1,100,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 261,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,722 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

