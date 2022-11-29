Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWKGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 54 years. Stanley Black & Decker has a dividend payout ratio of 70.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

NYSE SWK opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $196.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $1,100,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 261,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,722 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

