STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Price Down 4.9%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.29 and last traded at $56.06. Approximately 20,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 569,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.11.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 81.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

