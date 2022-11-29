SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,156 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,226,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,587,000 after acquiring an additional 908,732 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 7,122.8% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 905,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,949,000 after acquiring an additional 893,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 11,270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 894,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after acquiring an additional 886,682 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of SSNC traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.38. 24,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,210. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $84.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.