Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stock Position Raised by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,555,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 109,795 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,360,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 94,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

PSLV stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $7.24. 100,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262,748. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

