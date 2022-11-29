Spell Token (SPELL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.83 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Spell Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spell Token has a total market cap of $66.40 million and $10.83 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spell Token has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.93 or 0.07058384 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.14 or 0.00495021 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,935.22 or 0.30109540 BTC.

About Spell Token

Spell Token launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

