SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 71,149 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 132% compared to the average volume of 30,693 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,005 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 149,812.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,635,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,950 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,938,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,892,000 after purchasing an additional 54,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,377,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,003,000 after purchasing an additional 338,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,199,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,199,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,391,047. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

