SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Stake Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.35% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $52,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after buying an additional 19,160 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XAR opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.11. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $91.37 and a 12-month high of $127.90.

