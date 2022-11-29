SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Holdings Boosted by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,644.6% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,173,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,003,000 after buying an additional 2,049,345 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,452,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,875,000 after purchasing an additional 570,685 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,265,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,552,000 after acquiring an additional 207,953 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,836,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 574,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,779,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $67.19. The stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,837. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.68. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $73.01.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.