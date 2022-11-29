SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Bought by Rinkey Investments

Rinkey Investments raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,759 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 10.2% of Rinkey Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rinkey Investments owned 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPAB stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $25.29. 68,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,073. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

