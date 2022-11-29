Sowa Financial Group Inc. Purchases 12,162 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 566.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 1,903.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 351,888 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Shopify by 1,039.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,899 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Shopify by 868.3% during the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 252,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 225,994 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Shopify by 993.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 617,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,912,604. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $162.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.