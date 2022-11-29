Sowa Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,850 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for 2.7% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.06. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,385. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

