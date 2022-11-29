South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.28. Approximately 56,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 86,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 193 ($2.31) to GBX 170 ($2.03) in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

South32 Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.

South32 Increases Dividend

About South32

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 8.45%. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.41.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Further Reading

